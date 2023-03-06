Conflict zone: Palestinians live with uncertainty

The legal battle over Masafer Yatta has been ongoing for over 20 years — in Israeli courts and on the ground. The Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories, the Israeli military body that administers civil affairs in the area, has not commented on any such imminent plans. However, in a statement given to DW in January, it said that the “firing zone 918 is defined as a closed military area and serves for the training of IDF [Israel Defense Forces] soldiers. Accordingly, it is a criminal offense and a danger to human life to enter there without official IDF approval.”