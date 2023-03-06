Chance to change: A memo to the next World Bank president

To be effective, the next president must refrain from taking orders from the White House. Instead, they should use their position to inform, explain, persuade, and cajole an American government that does not always understand the Bank’s role. When US Senate Republicans accuse the Bank of giving US taxpayers’ money to China, the organization needs to make clear that it is not US taxpayers’ money, and it is not a gift. Over the years, the US itself has urged the World Bank to self-fund by charging China and other emerging economies a premium to borrow and this generates considerable revenue for the Bank.