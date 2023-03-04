Indian summer: Too hot to handle

Having prior data regarding a potential heatwave spell can be of immense value to stakeholders across the board — from city planners to farmers, and those involved in allied sectors. Farmers could be guided on adopting new crop variants with a quicker maturity period, as well be instructed on adjusting their water and soil management protocols. Local and State governments could put in place pre-emptive warnings and remedial measures for such adverse weather conditions, and incept solutions to protect the vulnerable. Public healthcare systems can also be made more responsive to the challenges thrown up by heatwaves, especially in under-served regions in rural India. Going forth, India will need a robust policy on dealing with the impact of such weather-led changes to its ecosystems and citizens.