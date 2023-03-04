Cancel culture: Truth about the censorship of Roald Dahl

There is something absurd, however, about the amount of preening occasioned by a handful of alterations to books about Brobdingnagian fruit and talking insects. Whatever Dahl’s place in the annals of 20th-century children’s fiction, it is striking that these culture war arguments somehow always revolve around authors like him and Dr. Seuss; one is forced to confront the distinctly horrifying possibility that “If I Ran the Zoo” and “James and the Giant Peach” are the only books that millions of Anglophone readers have ever actually finished. (That the changes to Dahl’s texts first began to appear more than a year ago without attracting any significant attention until now should tell us something about the level of readerly attention brought to bear on books that sell tens of thousands of copies each year.)