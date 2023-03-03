Polarising win Election results leave Nigeria more divided

“Unfortunately, he concentrated on his zone [South] and rather than reaching out to all the [sectors] of society, he concentrated on a fraction of the society.” Various opposition parties have already rejected the declared results, calling it a “sham.” The Labour Party has said it will mount a legal challenge against Tinubu’s victory as it called for fresh polls. “The purported results did not meet the minimum criteria of a transparent, free and fair election,” said Obi’s running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed. “We will go to court.” Several international observers groups, including the European Union (EU), have also highlighted significant shortcomings in the electoral process, including major logistical problems. Ede said the inability of INEC to follow its protocols gave room for suspicion of possible rigging.