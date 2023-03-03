Moral imperative towards refugees

Now, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, 8 million refugees have fled the nation, while 6 million people have been displaced internally. Europe’s inherent bias with regard to refugees from within its own territories was laid bare when nations like Poland rolled out the red carpet for Ukrainian migrants, guaranteeing them a stay in the nation for up to 180 days, granting them access to the labour market, healthcare services and social benefits. This is in contrast to the manner in which migrants from nations like Afghanistan, Syria, and Iraq, were stranded in forests adjoining the Polish-Belarusian border, where a barbed wire fence was erected to keep illegal migrants off.