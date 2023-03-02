No room for discrimination

Seattle may be the first American city to put caste on par with other systems of discrimination, but several events and developments in the past few years have signalled its arrival on the progressive agenda. The most important of these was the case of a former employee of Cisco Systems who accused two upper caste Indian supervisors of mistreating him because of his caste status and said the company retaliated against him when he complained. The case has attracted the attention of fair employment regulators in California and the state court’s verdict on the matter may have a bearing on the all-important question whether caste discrimination could be equated with race discrimination. If the court rules that it does, it could significantly change the international conversation on caste prejudice.