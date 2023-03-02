Fashion forward: With Lagerfeld, clothes were only part of the story

Years before Ozempic consumed the moneyed class, Lagerfeld lost 90 pounds in 13 months with a strict diet and ballroom dancing, the better to fit into a new narrow suit silhouette by Hedi Slimane for Dior. “When he transformed himself, there was never any thought about what had come before,” Fran Lebowitz told William Middleton for his chewy new biography, “Paradise Now.” “It was like it no longer existed.” But though Chanel may be just one letter away from “Cancel,” very few of the many people Middleton interviewed, famous and not, have anything bad to say about its resurrector, whose absurdly expensive spectacles — 15 trucks of ice brought in from Sweden? An airline? A rocket ship? — became the exclamation points on Paris Fashion Week. His 2004 collection for H&M caused frenzy among the masses, one customer biting another in her determination to procure a cut-rate cashmere coat.