Stalin at 70: Rise of a leader

Stalin holds more influence among the people, when one considers leaders in the non-BJP contingent. He heads the DMK, which is the third largest party in the Lok Sabha with 24 members, trailed by AITC which has 23. He has also won the appreciation of national leaders like Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal, as he has pitched the narrative for a national non-BJP alliance by bringing together some of the biggest parties in the country. While several Opposition parties are opposed to the idea of including the Congress as part of this alliance, thanks to the prime ministerial ambitions of the party chiefs, DMK is one of the few major parties that foresees an alliance with the Congress in tow. Stalin has also been a vocal critic of the BJP’s policies and is a strong advocate of social justice and federalism, as against the national party’s policy of centralism.