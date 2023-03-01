Planetary concerns: Climate change’s hit on El Nino, La Nina

If winds slow down over the Pacific Ocean, they will set a chain of events in motion that could see heavy rains batter California, heat waves roast Europe, and droughts kill crops in countries from Brazil to Indonesia. That is what some scientists expect to happen in 2023, though they caution that they won’t know for sure until May. A study published Wednesday, which uses established methods but has not yet been peer-reviewed, estimates the hot weather pattern El Nino has about a 90% chance of returning this year.