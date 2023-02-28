The Paleo Diet: Regret the fossil error. It wasn’t the first

In the last pre-Covid lockdown days of 2020, for example, Gregory Retallack, a paleontologist from the University of Oregon, and a few colleagues toured a famous set of Indian cave paintings. Afterward, they announced they had discovered something that previous visitors had overlooked: a 550-million-year-old fossil called Dickinsonia from the dawn of animal life. The dramatic find drew outside scrutiny. Last December, a team led by Joseph Meert, a paleontologist at the University of Florida, studied the same site. “When we found the fossil, some alarm bells went off in my head,” Dr. Meert said. First, the specimen looked different than it had in pictures from 2020: Part of it had rubbed off. Second, the team kept noticing giant honey bee nests on the surrounding rocks.