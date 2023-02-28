Pest control: Should we even ask if there is an ethical way to kill rats?

Nistal said that the main complaint he gets about his rat traps is simply that they don’t kill rats. Mice are relatively uncomplicated pests; they go for whatever food source is available and, because they’re small, are easy to dispatch. But Nistal said that, according to his company’s research, only about 65 percent of the rats that trigger snap traps die. They will wriggle free or outsmart the trap, swiping the bait out safely. Rats are also wary of new things, like traps. “When you and I are gone, and there’s nothing else on earth, there will be roaches and rats,” Nistal said. Shawn Woods, a YouTuber who reviews mouse and rat traps, said that he often has to leave his rat traps out for a couple of days without setting them so the animals feel safe grabbing the food. Woods tests a trap every week and has a collection of thousands of rodent traps at his home in Oregon. He began making review videos about six years ago, when his channel had only a handful of subscribers and was focused on primitive survival skills. Then, a video demonstrating an ancient deadfall trap received over a million views.