Skewed priorities: The crisis of India’s oligarchy

Modi himself has remained silent, even as the country’s opposition parties accuse him of cronyism. The government has claimed that India’s “strong” regulatory agencies would deal with this scandal, though their performance so far has been dismal. The Securities and Exchange Board of India, accused of acting as a “silent operator” by several legislators, has issued a tepid press release promising to investigate the allegations and giving the Adani Group six months to respond. The agency did, however, look into the fall in Adani Group stocks and corporate bonds, finding evidence that some short-selling activity originated from outside the country.