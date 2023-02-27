Mediator for Ukraine: China’s plan for peace thin on solutions

Until the release of China’s 12-point proposal on the first anniversary of the start of the war, the details of the plan have been kept secret, even from Ukraine and Russia. Wang Yi introduced the key points to the Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba in Munich. However, neither Kuleba nor the president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy saw the text of the proposal. After the conference in Munich, Wang Yi visited Russia and met several top-ranking officials, as well as Russian President Vladimir Putin. Although Wang Yi was in Russia only two days before the release, Moscow reported that there were no talks about the so-called “Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis.”