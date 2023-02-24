How diff-abled Indians find love through dating apps

“Despite all the difficulties, I had always been optimistic about finding a potential match, but when I crossed into my 30s, I got really frustrated feeling that I may never get to marry, leave my house and experience life on my own terms,” she said. According to a 2011 census, the latest data available, there were about 26.8 million people living with disabilities in India. At the time, 40% were not married. Though dating and navigating romantic relationships can be hard for anyone, people with disabilities can find the process to be particularly exclusionary and they can be met with discrimination and prejudice. “One of the biggest challenges which people with disabilities face when trying to date is that they are often seen as asexual human beings,” said Nipun Malhotra, a Delhi-based disability rights activist.