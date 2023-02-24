Editorial: A war without victors

The expectation of dialogue between the belligerents ended in stalemate as neither side was willing to step down. Moscow has mobilised over 5 lakh troops to be pulled into action, during an expected spring offensive. The number of troops that will be dropped into the battle zone is literally twice as many soldiers who were deployed during the invasion last year. While Ukraine’s allies in the West, most notably the NATO, have desisted from engaging with Russia on a ‘personnel’ level, they have assisted Ukraine with financial and military support — in the form of missile defence systems, precision bombs, battle tanks, as well as armoured vehicles.