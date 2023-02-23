Editorial: Of discernment, discrimination

In the backdrop of World Day of Social Justice, which was observed earlier this week, it makes sense to take stock of how India as a nation has strived to uphold the principles of equity within the complex social fabric of its democracy. Recently, Governor RN Ravi highlighted Tamil Nadu’s poor track record in preventing atrocities against Dalits. He referred to a shameful incident that transpired just last month, when the overhead water tank of a Dalit colony in Vengaivayal, Pudukkottai was contaminated after human excreta was dumped into it. The incident came to light when several children in the village started falling ill after consuming the contaminated water. The incident caught the attention of Chief Minister MK Stalin who said caste discrimination and untouchability still exists in pockets of our society.