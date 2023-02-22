Editorial: When caretakers turn abusers

Earlier last week, Tamil Nadu woke up to a horrifying news development involving the abuse endured by inmates in a home for the destitute located in Villupuram. As many as 142 residents, including 109 men, 33 women and a boy who were rescued from the Anbu Jothi Ashram revealed blood-curdling episodes of sexual and physical assault, torture and manhandling visited upon the inmates left to the care of this privately run shelter.

Women were drugged, chained to window grills and raped while those who offered any sort of token resistance were hit with iron rods and set upon by monkeys. The residents also alleged that mentally unstable patients from the ashram were trafficked to other parts of the country.