The Astan family shares a tent with several other people. In total, 13 people live here, including nine children. “This tent just isn’t large enough for 13 people,” Astan said. In addition to the criticism of official efforts to prepare for earthquakes, people across Turkey are calling the government’s response inadequate. Many survivors have had to forgo showers since the quake hit on February 6. But that isn’t their biggest problem: worst of all, residents say, is the lack of proper toilets. And there is refuse everywhere. A representative of the Family and Social Services Ministry in the camp told DW that he called faraway cities such as Nevsehir and Konya to ask for help. “I told them: At least send us a rubbish container so refuse won’t pile up where people walk,” the representative said. “And, of course, there is the acute danger of infectious diseases spreading.”