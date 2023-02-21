Editorial: Taking self-harm out of the equation

Not a month passes by without a student suicide being reported at one or the other premier educational institution in the country. This month, over the course of two days, two such episodes and an attempted suicide transpired in the IITs.

On February 12, Darshan Solanki, an 18-year-old Dalit student, jumped to his death from his hostel building at IIT-Bombay.

A day later, a 27-year-old student from Maharashtra hanged himself from the ceiling fan in his room at IIT-Madras.

That day, another student from the same institution overdosed on sleeping pills but was rescued in time. Reports of self-harm among students in Kota, Rajasthan, have also grabbed headlines. Four IIT aspirants died by suicide in Dec 2022, three of them on the same day, Dec 11. By the government’s own admission, no less than 122 student suicides have occurred in India’s IITs, IIMs and other premier educational institutions during the period 2014-2021. Last year, 15 IIT aspirants, all aged 16-18, took their lives in Kota alone.