Indian aviation’s cloud 9 moment

The newly-privatised former national carrier Air India recently struck a historic 470-aircraft deal with the US’s Boeing and France’s Airbus. It’s the biggest ever single tranche commercial aviation deal in history. Air India also has an option to procure 370 additional aircraft, which takes the total count to 840 aircraft.

This is a big moment for Air India, as the order could place the full service carrier in the league of the world’s top airlines. Air India holds a clutch of premium landing and parking slots at some of the biggest airports globally. The carrier’s aircraft also fly nonstop to several destinations, even bypassing the Middle Eastern hubs. So, how exactly does this impact the Indian aviation industry? A few figures might help answer that.