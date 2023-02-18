Fluid situation: Why India, Pak clash over landmark water deal

The landmark Indus Water Treaty (IWT), signed by India and Pakistan in 1960, agreed to regulate the flow of Indus River and its five tributaries. But India’s current government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is pushing for the treaty to be renegotiated. Many in India are now calling for New Delhi to withdraw from it altogether. The growing friction has prompted Pakistan to raise the issue at the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) in the Hague. However, Indian officials refused to attend the first meeting in late January, leaving Pakistani representatives to face nothing but empty chairs in front of the PCA officials. New Delhi’s stance is that the PCA is not competent to consider the questions on the IWT, and that an alternative, expert-led process is needed. The PCA has signalled it would issue a decision regarding its competence in June.