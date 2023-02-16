STIFLING DISSENT: Is India’s tradition of free press at risk?

What began as a potential embarrassment for Modi has thus escalated into a furore over press freedoms — and into a test for the rest of the world. Modi has been actively seeking a greater role in world affairs, and he has been actively courted by leaders in the United States and Europe, whether for support for Ukraine in its war against Russia, on which Modi has been ambivalent, or as a counterbalance to China’s rising economic power. Apple, for example, has announced it will start producing its iPhone 14 in India in what analysts viewed as a gradual turn from its reliance on China.