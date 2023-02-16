Russian agenda: Disinformation surge targets NATO

Since Ukraine’s Maidan protest movement and the annexation of Crimea in 2014, Russia has tried to influence public opinion with targeted disinformation campaigns. While the extent of these efforts both at home and abroad has been hard to quantify since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine nearly one year ago, experts tell DW that their intensity and scope have increased. One narrative, begun even before the war, has been particularly persistent: That the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) — the 30-member European and North American military alliance established after World War II — is not only threatening Russia, but may even wish to invade it.