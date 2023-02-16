A case for quake proof cityscapes

Earthquakes have become more frequent since the past century. Improvements in quake detection technology and a surge in the number of sensors could be why such incidents have been reported more often. Although the incidence of high intensity quakes are relatively low, the destruction and casualties have spiked owing to a growth in population in densely constructed urban areas. Such disasters are a wake-up call for India. Urban planning experts believe that casualties in Turkey and Syria could have been reduced had the officials in the affected areas not stood party to flagrant violations of building code, and substandard quality construction.