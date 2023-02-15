Nigeria’s election: What is at stake?

However, a lack of reliable polling makes it difficult to make any reliable predictions. The only thing that is certain is the fact that the ruling party has a major advantage: It is able to use the state apparatus to mobilize support. Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar have significant power bases across Nigeria, while Peter Obi appears to be banking on the growing frustration over the economy and insecurity in the country in hopes of turning voters against the two major parties. Nigeria, which is Africa’s top oil producer, is a key Western ally in the fight against Islamist insurgents in West Africa. The top issue for many Nigerian voters, however, is the overall threat of spreading insecurity in the country. From kidnappings for ransom in the northwest to a 13-year Islamist insurgency in the northeast, separatist violence in the southeast, and decades-old ethnic tensions mostly between herders and farmers in the north-central region, Nigeria is rife with instability.