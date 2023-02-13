Editorial: Liberating the air waves

This lop-sided limitation has been challenged in the Supreme Court by free speech advocates only to be met with governmental stonewalling. In 2017, the Home Ministry took the plea that allowing news on private radio channels could pose jeopardise national security if anti-national forces used them for their propaganda. It said the government does not have the wherewithal to monitor the content of private channels. Yet, it has given licences to no less than 900 news television channels and thinks nothing of monitoring their 24x7 content.