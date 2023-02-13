Course Correction: Why Adani’s $100 bn loss didn’t rattle markets?

It is too soon to say how far the Adani Group will fall, or how it will land. The calamitous plunge in the stock price of a conglomerate once valued at $220 billion paused early this week, at roughly halfway down to zero, as bargain hunters picked up shares at fire-sale prices. But Adani shares resumed their decline later in the week; MSCI World, an influential index, decided on Friday to reduce some of the stocks’ weighting, which in turn pushed investors to sell off the shares.