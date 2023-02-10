Quake conundrum: Politics first, aid second in Syria

WASHINGTON: It was not long before dawn when the first tremor woke Khawla and her two brothers up — the family live in Idlib, in northwestern Syria, near the epicenter of the devastating earthquake that struck the area early Monday morning. “We were so scared. At first we had no idea what was happening,” Khawla, 47, told DW over the phone. “There was no way we could leave the house. My two brothers are ill and it’s freezing outside. And where would we have gone anyway?” Together with their neighbors, the family decided to stay indoors and hope for the best. Happily, although their building shook, it remained standing. “A lot of homes here have suffered structural damage and are in danger of collapse,” Khawla continued. “But there’s no emergency accommodation here, nowhere safe to go. There are people who spent last night on the street or in their cars for fear [of more tremors].” That’s despite the fact that it’s been freezing outside, she added.