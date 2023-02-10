Mulling over millets

As per the Economic Survey 2023, India is responsible for producing 80 per cent of Asia’s and 20 per cent of the global production of millets. India’s average yield of millet is 1,239 kg/ha, as compared to the global average of 1,229 kg/ha. The cultivation of nutritious millets by small farmers is being seen as a ray of hope for the sector. Prior to the Green Revolution of the 1960s, millets, known as the grains of the poor, made up around 40 per cent of all the grains cultivated in the country, a figure that has now whittled down to about 20 per cent.