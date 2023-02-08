Seismic risks: Why is Turkey an earthquake hotspot?

By H Fuchs, C Bleiker

WASHINGTON: Thousands of people have died and many more were injured in the massive earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday. The number of victims is expected to rise. Emergency workers are working around-the-clock to rescue people from the rubble, but they have to contend with adverse weather conditions.

Temperatures in the affected areas frequently dip below freezing, and some affected areas have seen heavy snowfall. The epicenter of the 7.4-magnitude quake was located in the province of Kahramanmaras near the Syrian border, according to Turkey’s Afad disaster management agency. Another 6.6-magnitude earthquake was measured shortly after in Gaziantep province, Afad said.