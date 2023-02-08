Legacy of regrets

It was only after 9/11, which prompted the US administration to warn Musharraf that Pakistan would be bombed back to the Stone Age if it failed to cooperate in the War on Terror, that the general opted to change tack and pursue a policy of peace. Not that this approach helped him much, as the Agra Summit held in 2001, just about a year and a half after the IC 814 hijacking incident, ended in a debacle, with India and Pakistan being unable to reach an agreement on Kashmir. Even so, between a period of relative calm from 2003-2007, Musharraf attempted to be at his diplomatic best, reviving a comprehensive dialogue that catalysed breakthroughs in connectivity and commerce.