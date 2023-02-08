Blocky problem: The quest to find rectangles in a square

“There are three ways to divide a square into three rectangles with the same proportions!” Dr. Baez wrote. He illustrated the answer with three images that he borrowed from Wikipedia. In the image on the left, the rectangles are three times as long as they are wide, he explained in an email. In the middle image, the rectangles are one-and-a-half times as long as they are wide. “The third solution is trickier,” Dr. Baez said. The rectangles are “about 1.75487 times as long as they are wide, though one rectangle is turned around so it’s short and squat,” he added.