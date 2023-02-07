Stoking embers of literary discord

The way to respond to all literary controversies is to leave the text alone, and keep the author, if not dead, alive. The right to alter a writer’s words rests with him alone and does not legate to anyone upon his passing. The Ramcharitmanas kerfuffle we are witnessing in the Gangetic States is the result of the BJP’s grand electoral stratagem of splintering the Dalit, Muslim and Other Backward Class voting blocs with the aim of winning over some of the splinters and reducing the strength of their main adversaries at the same time. In the past two elections in UP, the party successfully prised non-Jatav caste groups away from the Jatav-dominated BSP and also succeeded in alienating the non-Yadav jatis from the Yadav-dominated Samajwadi Party.