Global workarounds: Iran boosts oil exports despite US sanctions

The numbers are far below the over 2.5 million barrels per day the Persian Gulf nation was exporting in early 2018 — before the Trump administration withdrew the US from the international nuclear deal with Tehran and imposed unilateral sanctions — but they are much higher than those at times during 2020 when exports fell to less than 500,000 barrels per day. The surge comes despite stringent US sanctions, prompting some energy market analysts to speculate that Washington is not enforcing the restrictions strictly in an attempt to keep global crude prices in check. “It might be that the Americans are turning somewhat of a blind eye because they are happy to have as many more barrels on the market to help displace Russian oil,” said Thomas O’Donnell, a Berlin-based energy analyst. US officials, however, reject such claims. Robert Malley, the Biden administration’s special envoy for Iran, told Bloomberg last week that the US was not fine with increasing Iranian oil exports and that they would do “everything in our power” to enforce the sanctions.