Andhra Pradesh’s capital confusion

In Amaravati’s case, its genesis lay in the imagination of Naidu, who as CM of a vastly reduced state, felt the need for a grand city to act as an investment magnet that generates taxes for the government and jobs for the youth. When it was bifurcated and lost its capital to Telangana in 2014, what AP was left with, was a vast agricultural landscape with hundreds of thousands of educated, but unemployed youth. Having witnessed Hyderabad’s transformation into an IT growth engine, Naidu knew foreign capital would be attracted only to a State with deep human talent pools and modern infrastructure. To him, Amaravati was more than a seat of power; it was to be an investment destination. Without it, AP would remain an agrarian state with no headroom for its people to grow — like another Kerala. So, when Reddy reports to work in the new capital of Visakhapatnam, the first item on his blotter will still be Amaravati.