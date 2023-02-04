Bridging political gaps in India

Questions were also raised by the ruling party on the Congress cosying up to activists seeking Tamil separatism, as well as siding with those associated with the ‘tukde tukde’ gang. A GOP leader’s questioning of the surgical strikes was also raised as a bone of contention by the BJP. Political bickering aside, there are a few queries that still loom large. Chief among them is whether the Congress party can employ the momentum generated by the yatra to truly reinvigorate and transform itself into a formidable political force to be reckoned with. It might be too early to predict how the yatra has changed the tide of electoral outcomes. But one thing seems to be sure: It certainly offered the weary citizens of this nation, an alternative vision for polity in India — which in these times is a rarity.