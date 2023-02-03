Politics of the personality cult

One other effect of this phenomenon is the dwindling of governance itself. With decision-making concentrated in just a tight coterie of bureaucrats reporting directly to the leader, ministers have little to do by way of policy-making. This template seems to have been replicated in States across India. It is now the norm rather than an exception to see these States function entirely with a coterie of bureaucrats, while the cabinet as an instrument of governance has simply withered away. On one hand, such concentrations of power around one individual is antithetical to the idea of democracy. On the other hand, the notion of accountability to the electorate takes a beating as the fallout of decisions cannot be traced back to those ‘in-charge’.