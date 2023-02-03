BATTLING TABOOS: HIV treatment still undermined by stigma

Experts say that the first step in preventing the spread of HIV is knowing whether you have it. But sometimes people avoid testing out of fear of judgment. Certain homophobic, moralistic public health campaigns that emerged in the 1980s in response to the AIDS crisis are still deeply ingrained in people’s perceptions of the virus across the globe. “People don’t want to get tested and don’t want to go to the treatment center if they are going to be stigmatized and then afterwards, discriminated against,” said Josip Begovac, a physician who specializes in treating HIV in Croatia.