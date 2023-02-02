Tiptoeing around key issues

The government believes its focus on green growth, aimed at promoting sustainable modes of transportation, renewable sources of energy (green hydrogen) and green agriculture will more than make up for the shortcomings. On the agro front, Rs 20 lakh crore of credit has been directed at the Animal Husbandry, Dairy and Fisheries sector. On the industrial front, Make AI in India is being pitched as a step in the right direction with three specialised CoEs to be set up in educational institutions. Contract execution for MSMEs will also be simplified soon, with redundant compliance requirements being relaxed. As many as 100 labs are also being set up for 5-G services based app-development.