Expertise of thought: The age of verbiage

And India was considered to be performing relatively well until the catastrophic death toll of the Delta variant revealed the scale of the government’s mismanagement – and the latter, too, seems slightly less severe in hindsight, following the country’s successful vaccination drive. Then there is the great US inflation debate. Initially, it seemed like Team Transitory – the inflation doves who predicted that prices would go down quickly – had it right. But then the persistence of high inflation vindicated the hawks who had called for the Federal Reserve to engineer a massive recession to restore price stability. Nowadays, the doves are flying high again, as inflation seems to be declining without the Fed having to inflict excessive pain on US labor markets. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, soaring inflation, and the escalating rivalry between the US and China have given us the term “polycrisis” – the Financial Times’s word of the year – to describe today’s confluence of calamities. But the global economy seems to have escaped the worst, at least for the moment, and the International Monetary Fund expects growth to pick up next year. The Economist now speaks of a “poly-recovery.” Similarly, the doom-and-gloom predictions that characterized the spring and summer of 2020, the height of the COVID crisis, did not materialize, and the world economy turned out to be more resilient than many had believed. And remember the warnings of a “winter of discontent” in Europe and the looming threat of wartime energy rations? Instead, gas prices have been declining steadily since the summer. And many of the same analysts who predicted a few months ago that the Chinese economy was about to collapse were proclaiming that “China is back” just a few weeks later. The current fickleness of expert consensus is rooted in a media environment that rewards instant theorizing and glib generalizations as long as they are delivered with absolute certainty. When reality exposes the flaws in these hypotheses, the expert caravan simply moves on to the next topic without self-reflection or accountability, leaving viewers and readers dumbfounded.