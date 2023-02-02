Armament strategy: After tanks for Kyiv, are jets next in line?

MOSCOW: Kyiv scored a major coup last week in convincing Western allies — particularly a reluctant Germany — to send modern battle tanks to help fight off Russia. Ukraine now seems emboldened to renew its calls for fighter jets. Such pleas have fallen upon deaf ears up to now. Could that be about to change? Kyiv has been asking for fighter jets since soon after Russia launched its full-scale invasion last February. After the change of heart on tanks last week, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov told Canadian broadcaster CBC he was optimistic that allies could supply jets. These would be a “game changer,” Reznikov said, adding that he expected intense discussions in the coming weeks. Ukraine’s ambassador to Germany, Oleksii Makeiev, told DW in an interview on Monday that his country hadn’t requested Berlin to provide any fighter jets — yet.