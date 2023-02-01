Heritage Hunt: Nazis buried a treasure 80 years ago, the search is still on

The mystery has captivated local residents and received widespread attention in the Dutch and international news media, but its main question remains unanswered: Is the loot still there? “I have my doubts,” said Joke Honders, a local historian who works for the regional museum in Ommeren and lives in the next town over. But, she added, after consulting a historical atlas as well as the hand-drawn map, she believes she knows where the treasure could be — a place where nobody has searched yet, as far as she is aware. Asked for more precise details, she said, “I’m not going to tell you!” It is not entirely clear what would happen to the treasure if someone were to find it. Honders said she had no interest in keeping the contents of the boxes if she were to find them. “It’s not about the treasure itself,” she said. “It’s all stolen; there’s too much negativity attached to that.”