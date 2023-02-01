Battle readiness: Are Russia’s military reform plans realistic?

“The corps in Karelia is a response to NATO’s expansion,” said Israeli military expert David Sharp, who is from Ukraine. The Russian region of Karelia borders Finland, which has requested NATO membership along with Sweden. Sharp said Russia’s war in Ukraine has demonstrated that Russian armed forces are not capable of fulfilling their mission of occupying Ukraine. In addition to beefing up its army, Moscow also wants to reorganize its troops. “The reform is meant to speed up the transition from brigades to divisions, which would give the units more autonomy. The changes are directed more toward long-term goals, rather than to correcting the current situation on the front [in Ukraine],” he said.