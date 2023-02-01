A budget to balance the books

NEW DELHI: On Wednesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Union budget as the government prepares for the general elections a year away. It will be interesting to see how Sitharaman manages to juggle the macro and microeconomic demands placed by the country. While attempts will be made to rein in the fiscal deficit to under 6 per cent, the Minister has a tall order on hand. The headroom to offer significant tax breaks to the salaried class is minimal and the efforts to push through any more divestments may not succeed. The unpopular idea of selling State-run companies may not be the bullet the government might like to bite at this stage. Analysts foresee that sops for individual taxpayers could include a tax break of up to Rs 1.5 lakh for investing in savings instruments like provident funds and senior citizens’ savings schemes. Perhaps the income tax exemption limit of Rs 2.5 lakh could be raised marginally. As many as nine States are bound for polls before the general elections in May 2024.