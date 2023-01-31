The futility of ‘Never Again’

The new age of military warfare is also witnessing social media being weaponised in pursuit of nationalist goals. A few months ago, a video allegedly released by the Wagner group, a Russian paramilitary organization of mercenaries hand-picked to fight in Russia’s war against Ukraine, sent shockwaves the world over. The video depicted the last moments of a Russian mercenary who had defected to Ukraine, who was in turn swapped with Russia as part of a prisoner-exchange deal. The footage of the punishment meted out to the defector was aimed at ‘making an example of anyone who dared to betray the fatherland’, although the Wagner group denied it had anything to do with this video.