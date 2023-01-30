Sentience challenges AI: Actually insipid until actively insidious

ChatGPT opens a Pandora’s box of existential fears. Silicon Valley brainiacs have talked about safeguards and kill switches for AI, but you know they won’t pull the plug when their baby turns into M3gan. Once AI can run disinformation campaigns at lightning speed, will democracy stand a chance? We seem headed toward a Matrix where “it will become cheaper to show fakes than to show reality,” Jaron Lanier, the father of virtual reality, wrote in Tablet. Will bad actors use AI to promote bigotry or hijack nuclear weapons? As Musk once told me about his AI angst: “It’s great when the emperor is Marcus Aurelius. It’s not so great when the emperor is Caligula.” Several years ago, I interviewed the OpenAI founders in San Francisco, as well as other Valley digerati. And that is when I realised that we are doomed. For the Lords of the Cloud, as they form their sleek new world, we’re VCRs.