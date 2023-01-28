Rare island bunnies do a parasitic plant’s bidding

The five-pound Amami rabbits are sometimes called “living fossils” because their ancestors have died out on mainland China. But on two small, volcanic islands known as Oshima Island and Tokunoshima Island, about 5,000 of the short-eared bunnies soldier on.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature considers the species endangered, a result of a combined habitat about 130 square miles, and the ever-present threat of annihilation by non-native predators on the islands, including mongooses, cats and dogs as well as logging operations by humans.

Amami rabbits hold cultural significance to the people who live on these islands and they are a flagship species for conservation and tourism. But not a lot is known about them, Dr. Suetsugu said.

Acting on a hunch that it was the rabbits gnawing the fruits to their nubs, the scientists trained three infrared camera traps on B. yuwanensis fruit bundles in January 2021.

By March, they had an answer. During the day, pale thrushes and Ryukyu robins visited the bright red fruits, but the birds tended to consume only a little bit of fruit at a time. Invasive rats also infrequently dined on the fruits.

But when night fell, the Amami rabbits feasted, sometimes gobbling up a whole, golf-ball-sized globe in a single sitting.

Combining the frequency of visits and the amount of fruit consumed, the scientists concluded that the rabbits were the main creatures feeding on the parasitic plants.