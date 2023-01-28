Jacinda Ardern’s bane of burnout

NEW DELHI: Last week, Jacinda Ardern, who had emerged as one of the most influential leaders in the developed world, announced her resignation as Prime Minister of New Zealand.

The young statesman, who had helmed the office for six years, tearfully remarked that a political stint requires one to have lots of gas in the tank, and that unfortunately, she had run out of steam.

Ardern’s exhaustion was brought on by the pressures of leading the nation through testing times — the Christchurch massacre, followed by the Covid pandemic, and the subsequent road to economic recovery.