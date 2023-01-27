Everyone wants your email ID. Think twice before sharing it

Advertisers, web publishers and app makers now try to track people through other means — and one simple method is by asking for an email address. Imagine if an employee of a brick-and-mortar store asked for your name before you entered.

An email address can be even more revealing, though, because it can be linked to other data, including where you went to school, the make and model of the car you drive, and your ethnicity.

“I can take your email address and find data you may not have even realised you’ve given to a brand,” said Michael Priem, the chief executive of Modern Impact, an advertising firm in Minneapolis.

“The amount of data that is out there on us as consumers is literally shocking.” Advertising tech is continuing to evolve, so it helps to understand what exactly you’re sharing when you enter in an email address. From there, you can decide what to do. Your email address has become a potent piece of data.